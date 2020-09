Douglas RT @SuperSportTV: A brace from Zlatan Ibrahimović hands AC Milan a victory over Bologna in their first #SerieA match of the season. https:/… 2 minutes ago CNN Philippines RT @sportsdeskph: Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired AC Milan to a 2-0 victory over Bologna on Monday in its opening game of the new… 3 minutes ago CNN Philippines Sports Desk Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired AC Milan to a 2-0 victory over Bologna on Monday in its opening game of th… https://t.co/KVsl9kWGSH 4 minutes ago Muridi Shehu RT @ACMReports: ⏱️ Halftime AC Milan 1-0 Bologna ⚽️ Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪 👍🏼 TOP 👎🏼 FLOP 🤔 What is your opinion on Milan's performance i… 5 minutes ago INQUIRER Sports Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as AC Milan got their Serie A campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Bologna.… https://t.co/wco3bPHh12 9 minutes ago YAC Media Sports Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals to help AC Milan overcome Bologna in Serie A The Swedish striker turns 39 year… https://t.co/9aW3RuQ9Eh 34 minutes ago 🥃 (dončić fan acc) RT @goal: GOAL! Zlatan Ibrahimovic heads home the opener for AC Milan against Bologna. https://t.co/1nYuRHce6N 38 minutes ago Anytime Football AC Milan 2 – 0 Bologna: Zlatan Ibrahimovic dazzles with a double https://t.co/4r1owQ3BUG 1 hour ago