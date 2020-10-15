Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congolese activist fined for Paris museum robbery stunt

SBS Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Congolese activist Mwazulu Diyabanza has been fined AU$1,641 for aggravated robbery by a Paris criminal court after he attempted to take a 19th century central-African funerary post in a Paris museum in June. Diyabanza, who has lived in France for 20 years, belongs to a pan-African movement that is pressing France to return African art works and make reparations for acts of slavery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichardImus77

dick RT @ajplus: A Congolese activist was fined €2,000 for dislodging an African artifact in a Paris museum to protest colonization. 90% of sub… 23 minutes ago

MichaelGrizzle

Michael Grizzle RT @JamaicaObserver: A Congolese activist was fined US$2,320 today for trying to take a 19th-century African funeral pole from a Paris muse… 37 minutes ago

thesophiratchet

Black Women Matter RT @AP_Europe: A Congolese activist was fined more than $2,000 for trying to take a 19th-century African funeral pole from a Paris museum i… 2 hours ago

BBC_AudreyB

Audrey Brown RT @NewsHour: Congolese activist Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza has been fined $2,320 for attempting to take a 19th-Century African funeral pole f… 4 hours ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour Congolese activist Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza has been fined $2,320 for attempting to take a 19th-Century African fune… https://t.co/5c84kyRBiE 4 hours ago