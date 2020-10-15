Congolese activist fined for Paris museum robbery stunt Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Congolese activist Mwazulu Diyabanza has been fined AU$1,641 for aggravated robbery by a Paris criminal court after he attempted to take a 19th century central-African funerary post in a Paris museum in June. Diyabanza, who has lived in France for 20 years, belongs to a pan-African movement that is pressing France to return African art works and make reparations for acts of slavery. 👓 View full article

