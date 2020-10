Many Americans are lying to their significant other about this



A third of Americans have lied to a significant other about their number of sexual partners, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who've had sex revealed of those who've fibbed their.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 5 days ago

Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale



Eden Hazard's persistent injury problems does not mean he will become the new Gareth Bale at Real Madrid, according to Zinedine Zidane. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:59 Published on October 3, 2020