Police Fire Water Cannon at Protesting Farmers in India

Related videos from verified sources 'Dilli Chalo'': Farmers prepare 'langar' to serve protestors



Farmers, who protesting against Centre's farm laws, have prepared food for themselves and other farmers. The farmers have carried food stock and can continue their protest without any hassle. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 10 hours ago ‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest



As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49 Published 10 hours ago We welcome new farm laws but it has drawbacks also: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Secretary



As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Police Fire Water Cannons at Protesting Farmers in India Police in India fired water cannons to disperse angry farmers, Wednesday, November 25, as protests about new legislation rage in northern India. Protesters claim...

VOA News 2 days ago



