Police Fire Water Cannon at Protesting Farmers in India

VOA News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Police in India fired water cannons to disperse angry farmers, Wednesday, November 25, as protests about new legislation rage in northern India. Protesters claim the legislation would allow for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving farmers at the mercy of private buyers. Thousands of farmers rallied in Punjab and Haryana, with a larger demonstration scheduled for Thursday in New Delhi. Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s government has defended the bil
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Farmers from Ambala begin protest march to Delhi

Farmers from Ambala begin protest march to Delhi 01:37

 Heavy security has been deployed as farmers gathered to proceed to the national capital to stage demonstration against amended farm laws. Police deployed water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway. Farmers' associations also held protest in Punjab's Ludhiana...

'Dilli Chalo'': Farmers prepare 'langar' to serve protestors [Video]

'Dilli Chalo'': Farmers prepare 'langar' to serve protestors

Farmers, who protesting against Centre's farm laws, have prepared food for themselves and other farmers. The farmers have carried food stock and can continue their protest without any hassle. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest [Video]

‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest

As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published
We welcome new farm laws but it has drawbacks also: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Secretary [Video]

We welcome new farm laws but it has drawbacks also: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Secretary

As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

