Police Fire Water Cannon at Protesting Farmers in India
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Police in India fired water cannons to disperse angry farmers, Wednesday, November 25, as protests about new legislation rage in northern India. Protesters claim the legislation would allow for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving farmers at the mercy of private buyers. Thousands of farmers rallied in Punjab and Haryana, with a larger demonstration scheduled for Thursday in New Delhi. Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s government has defended the bil
Heavy security has been deployed as farmers gathered to proceed to the national capital to stage demonstration against amended farm laws. Police deployed water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway. Farmers' associations also held protest in Punjab's Ludhiana...
As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers,..