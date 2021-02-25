Rangers 5-2 Royal Antwerp (agg 9-5): Hosts reach Europa League last 16

Rangers 5-2 Royal Antwerp (agg 9-5): Hosts reach Europa League last 16

BBC News

Published

Rangers complete a gloriously chaotic 9-5 aggregate win over Royal Antwerp at Ibrox to reach the Europa League last 16 for the second successive season.

Full Article