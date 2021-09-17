France recalls ambassador to Australia
Published
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says France is immediately recalling its ambassadors to Australia and the US in a backlash over a submarine deal.Full Article
Published
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says France is immediately recalling its ambassadors to Australia and the US in a backlash over a submarine deal.Full Article
It is the first time ever France has recalled its ambassador to the US, according to the French foreign ministry
The French foreign minister said the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron.