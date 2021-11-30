NATO warns Russia against Ukraine 'aggression'
Published
NATO said there would be "consequences" for Russia if it launches an invasion of Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, warned the West to stear clear of Moscow's "red lines."Full Article
Published
NATO said there would be "consequences" for Russia if it launches an invasion of Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, warned the West to stear clear of Moscow's "red lines."Full Article
Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the..