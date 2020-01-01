Global  

Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after embassy attack

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East as about 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next several days. No U.S. casualties or evacuations were reported after the attack Tuesday […]
News video: US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes 01:44

 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence [Video]Iran Denies Role In U.S. Embassy Violence

According to Reuters, Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran also warned against any retaliation, after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump [Video]Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new foreign policy test for Trump

The United States is deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. Chris Dignam has..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:44Published


