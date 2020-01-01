Global  

Kevin Spacey Accuser’s Estate Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A Los Angeles County massage therapist, who died in September, had accused Mr. Spacey of groping him and making improper advances during a 2016 massage.
News video: Kevin Spacey Settles Los Angeles Lawsuit

 Kevin Spacey has settled a lawsuit with the estate of a man who had accused him of sexual assault, following the accuser's death in September.

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 [Video]Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day.

Kevin Spacey does another odd Xmas video [Video]Kevin Spacey does another odd Xmas video

Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has posted a unique Christmas message. The star faces claims of sexual assault against him.

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, ex of Norwegian princess, a suicide, manager says

Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He...
Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn admitted 'bad' drinking habit before he died by suicide

Ari Behn, the former member of Norway's royal family who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, confessed to suffering from a bad drinking habit years before he...
