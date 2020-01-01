Global  

Austria’s Sebastian Kurz agrees on coalition government with Greens

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Austria’s Sebastian Kurz agrees on coalition government with GreensThe leader of Austria’s centre-right People’s Party, Sebastian Kurz, has announced that he will go into coalition with the country’s Green Party. Mr Kurz, 33, agreed the to the new power-sharing deal on Wednesday night, Austrian media reported. The deal between the People's Party (OVP), Austria’s dominant...
