Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at 77

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at 77Former NBA commissioner David Stern died on Wednesday, aged 77. Stern suffered a brain haemorrhage on December 12 and underwent emergency surgery, but he died on New Year's Day. He became the NBA's fourth commissioner in early 1984 and was the...
News video: Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77

Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77 01:50

 Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on Wednesday. Chris Dignam has more.

Players, Fans Remember Legacy Of Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern [Video]Players, Fans Remember Legacy Of Longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern

Hours after it was announced that longtime NBA Commissioner David Stern died, basketball players and fans have been remembering the impact he had on the league, and the game itself.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77 [Video]Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77

The former NBA commissioner who helped keep the Kings in Sacramento has passed away.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:04Published


Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at age 77

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died...
Reuters Also reported by •ESPNTMZ.comJust JaredMediaiteCBC.caFOX SportsCBS SportsCBS NewsBBC News

David Stern dies at 77, but his impact on NBA will live forever

SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt reflects on the life of former NBA commissioner David Stern who passed away at 77.
USATODAY.com

