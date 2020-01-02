Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at 77

Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Former NBA commissioner David Stern died on Wednesday, aged 77. Stern suffered a brain haemorrhage on December 12 and underwent emergency surgery, but he died on New Year's Day. He became the NBA's fourth commissioner in early 1984 and was the...
Former National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw the explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his tenure, has died at the age of 77, the league said on Wednesday. Chris Dignam has more.