Bernie Sanders says he would raise over $1bn if he gets presidential nomination
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has told supporters that his campaign has more donors than Donald Trump’s, and predicted he would raise more than $1 billion (€900 million) if he gets the party’s nomination. The Vermont senator said in an email that his campaign surpassed 5 million individual donors in the fourth quarter and that he would draw 50 million individual contributions if he is nominated. Sanders is one of five Democratic candidates to...
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders passed a stress test this month after a heart attack in October. The heart attack required him to have two stents inserted in an artery, reports Reuters. Sanders’ campaign released letters from his main doctor and two heart specialists. All the doctors gave the...
The last progressive standing? With Elizabeth Warren's slide, Bernie Sanders chances of going the distance in the battle for the Democrats' 2020 presidential...