Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year's Day protests: police

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
About 400 people were arrested in New Year's Day protests in Hong Kong after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiraled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.
News video: Police Arrest Suspect In North Side Stabbing

Police Arrest Suspect In North Side Stabbing 00:18

 Dalbert Brooks was arrested in connection to an early morning stabbing in the North Side on New Year's Day.

Hong Kong to mark the new year with multiple protests

A group responsible for organising rallies of more than a million people will hold its next protest event on New Year's Day.
Brisbane Times

Around 400 arrested in New Year's Day protests in Hong Kong

Hard-line, black-clad youths broke off from the main group of marchers and attacked banks and ATM machines with spray paint, hammers and Motolov cocktails.
CBS News


