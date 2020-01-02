Global  

Ex-Yankee Don Larsen, only pitcher to throw perfect game in World Series, dies at 90

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Don Larsen, who has died at 90, pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of World Series against Brooklyn Dodgers.
News video: Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90

 The only man to pitch a perfect game in the World Series, Don Larsen, has died at the age of 90. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Don Larsen, Yankee Who Pitched Only Perfect Game in World Series, Dies at 90

When Larsen took the mound against the Brooklyn Dodgers on the afternoon of Oct. 8, 1956, he was in the fourth season of an unremarkable career.
NYTimes.com

Yankees Legend Don Larsen, Only Pitcher To Throw A World Series Perfect Game, Dies At 90

The right-hander pitched for the Yankees for five seasons. His career in the Bronx was respectable -- a 45-24 record with a 3.50 ERA -- but what he achieved on...
CBS 2


