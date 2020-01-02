Ex-Yankee Don Larsen, only pitcher to throw perfect game in World Series, dies at 90
Thursday, 2 January 2020 (
23 minutes ago)
Don Larsen, who has died at 90, pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of World Series against Brooklyn Dodgers.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Top 10 Teams of the Decade
Top 10 Teams of the Decade.
As the end of the decade approaches,
it's time to take a look back at the
greatest teams across all sports.
2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats
Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:33 Published 6 days ago
GroupM’s Thomas Frets About Total Video Measurement
LONDON -- It's a fragmented world, and none more so than in a fragmented continent. Advertisers want to be able to reach viewers across the plethora of video screens and services - but their agencies..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 11:03 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this