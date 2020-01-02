Ex-Yankee Don Larsen, only pitcher to throw perfect game in World Series, dies at 90

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Don Larsen, Yankee Who Pitched Only Perfect Game in World Series, Dies at 90 When Larsen took the mound against the Brooklyn Dodgers on the afternoon of Oct. 8, 1956, he was in the fourth season of an unremarkable career.

NYTimes.com



Yankees Legend Don Larsen, Only Pitcher To Throw A World Series Perfect Game, Dies At 90 The right-hander pitched for the Yankees for five seasons. His career in the Bronx was respectable -- a 45-24 record with a 3.50 ERA -- but what he achieved on...

CBS 2





