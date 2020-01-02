Global  

Dangerous fire weather warnings spur evacuations in NSW and Victoria

The Age Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Extreme weather conditions similar to those that stoked catastrophic blazes in East Gippsland and the NSW South Coast on New Year's Eve are set to hit major fire grounds in NSW and Victoria on Friday and Saturday.
News video: Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria 00:47

 Thousands of residents and tourists have been told to leave the East Gippsland region in the Australian state of Victoria as scorching temperatures fan bushfires.A total fire ban is in place across the state, and five emergency warnings have been issued in East Gippsland.

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire [Video]Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn. Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra. The crew was..

Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions [Video]Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of..

New South Wales declares a 7-day state of emergency as Australia's deadly bushfires rage

New South Wales declares a 7-day state of emergency as Australia's deadly bushfires rage(CNN)The Australian state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency and could begin forced evacuations from fire-stricken areas, as emergency crews...
Soaring temperatures fan bushfires in NSW and Victoria

Bushfires are spreading rapidly as weather conditions begin deteriorating on a day of extreme fire danger for large chunks of NSW and Victoria.
