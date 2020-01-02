Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Senators are jurors in an impeachment trial and this time, there's an additional complicating factor: Five of Trump's jurors are also running for president.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial: 'Trump A Threat To Democracy' [Video]Impeachment Trial: "Trump A Threat To Democracy"

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy. She stated he left Congress no choice but to impeach him, reports Reuters. Bitterly divided lawmakers..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail https://t.co/1iqlkfgZFl https://t.co/1Ta2Mgglnv 20 minutes ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail -… https://t.co/LS7EbaCaXx 40 minutes ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail https://t.co/DdxQ7IWJO2 https://t.co/K8O0GHmRFz 1 hour ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail https://t.co/MwsROSXTM8 2 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail https://t.co/nvdk3DNKYU https://t.co/SH57733iDR 2 hours ago

wash_stories

Washington stories As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail by @RebeccaMorin https://t.co/tP9gYms4SL 2 hours ago

amteve

view from 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈☘️ RT @transscribe: Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed disgust over Mitch McConnell's pledge to closely coordinate with Trump's White Hou… 6 days ago

BetsyGarrold

Betsy Garrold RT @mebeacon: The president gave Maine's senior senator a very thoughtful Christmas present. #mepolitics https://t.co/ts3w29QjhJ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.