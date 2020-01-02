Jeffrey L. Klump As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail https://t.co/1iqlkfgZFl https://t.co/1Ta2Mgglnv 20 minutes ago DIYPOTUS As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail -… https://t.co/LS7EbaCaXx 40 minutes ago DynamicAmerica.org As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail https://t.co/DdxQ7IWJO2 https://t.co/K8O0GHmRFz 1 hour ago The Progressive Mind As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail https://t.co/MwsROSXTM8 2 hours ago RAY BAEZ As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail https://t.co/nvdk3DNKYU https://t.co/SH57733iDR 2 hours ago Washington stories As impeachment trial looms, senator-jurors look to get creative on the 2020 campaign trail by @RebeccaMorin https://t.co/tP9gYms4SL 2 hours ago view from 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈☘️ RT @transscribe: Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed disgust over Mitch McConnell's pledge to closely coordinate with Trump's White Hou… 6 days ago Betsy Garrold RT @mebeacon: The president gave Maine's senior senator a very thoughtful Christmas present. #mepolitics https://t.co/ts3w29QjhJ 1 week ago