New South Wales declares a 7-day state of emergency as Australia's deadly bushfires rage

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New South Wales declares a 7-day state of emergency as Australia's deadly bushfires rage(CNN)The Australian state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency and could begin forced evacuations from fire-stricken areas, as emergency crews battle deadly blazes and brace for a dangerous weekend ahead. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Thursday that the emergency declaration would come into effect Friday morning as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate significantly on Saturday, raising the fire danger even further. This is the third time NSW has declared a state of emergency in as many months -- the last two times, in November and December, were also for seven days, and granted extraordinary powers to the Rural Fire Service. Berejiklian said residents could...
News video: New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires

New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires 01:15

 A third state of emergency will be declared for Australia's most populous state as thousands of people evacuate away from bushfire-ravaged towns. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the declaration would come into effect from 9am on Friday before extreme conditions return to the state by...

