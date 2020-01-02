Global  

Tesla says will start delivering China-made Model 3s to public on Jan. 7

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tesla Inc will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on Jan. 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant, a representative for the firm told Reuters on Thursday.
 Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, a record for global automakers in China. David Pollard reports.

Tesla's Shanghai delivery highlights China's full-speed opening-up

Shahghai, Jan 2 (IANS) Tesla's Model 3 delivery in Shanghai has shown that China's opening-up is in full gear.
Sify Also reported by •Reuters

Tesla to deliver second batch of China-made Model 3 sedans next week: media reports

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to deliver the second batch of China-built Model 3 sedans to customers next Tuesday at an event in Shanghai, Reuters has...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Just-AutoReuters

