Austria’s Kurz says Greens coalition ‘best of both worlds’

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz says his party’s coalition deal with the Greens, who are set to join the Alpine country’s government for the first time, offers “the best of both worlds” and will allow both partners to keep their election promises. Kurz, 33, is set to return to power as Austria’s […]
News video: Austria's conservative People's Party forms coalition with the Greens

