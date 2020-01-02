NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

American actor Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his ladylove model Amanda Pacheco, with rumors suggesting that he is about to be a married man soon. The NCIS actor on Wednesday surprised his fans with an American actor Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his ladylove model Amanda Pacheco, with rumors suggesting that he is about to be a married man soon. The NCIS actor on Wednesday surprised his fans with an Instagram picture. The photo shows him proposing to Amanda on rocks near the sea. The... 👓 View full article

