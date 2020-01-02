NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () American actor Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his ladylove model Amanda Pacheco, with rumors suggesting that he is about to be a married man soon. The NCIS actor on Wednesday surprised his fans with an Instagram picture. The photo shows him proposing to Amanda on rocks near the sea. The...
