Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco

WorldNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda PachecoAmerican actor Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his ladylove model Amanda Pacheco, with rumors suggesting that he is about to be a married man soon. The NCIS actor on Wednesday surprised his fans with an Instagram picture. The photo shows him proposing to Amanda on rocks near the sea. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco 01:02

 Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just us now' 01-01-2020, Wilmer Valderrama, via Instagram . The model reposted the same image and added a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged [Video]Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged

He popped the question to Amanda Pacheco.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:03Published

Wilmer Valderrama engaged [Video]Wilmer Valderrama engaged

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day!

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wilmer Valderrama Engaged to Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day

The 'NCIS' star shares a picture of him getting down on one knee to pop the question to his girlfriend by the ocean in La Jolla, San Diego in California.
AceShowbiz

Wilmer Valderrama engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Wilmer Valderrama started the new year by getting engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.
Sify


Tweets about this

Soap_Hub

SoapHub Congratulations to #NCIS star #WilmerValderrama on his engagement! https://t.co/evXlX8vPiX 7 hours ago

CountryLiving

Country Living 'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged and His Fiancee's Ring Is Unreal https://t.co/lyvnK5sa8Y 7 hours ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics 'NCIS' star is engaged https://t.co/6pc8ecHXYG https://t.co/tGILPRSE18 10 hours ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness 'NCIS' star is engaged https://t.co/yUCBCkntLG 10 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/LnMtzkPjuG Wilmer Valderrama is engaged! The NCIS star popped the question to his model girlfriend Am… https://t.co/hMOFrmcAIY 12 hours ago

MrDool

Steve Dool Congratulations to NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama on his impending nuptials! 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.