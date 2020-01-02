Laurie Ann Former Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74 https://t.co/2TaxbNo8AV 7 minutes ago ken rodriguez Former Cincinnati Bengals coach, Sam Wyche, has died of melanoma. He was 74. An innovative offensive coach, he was… https://t.co/ab4C5ByUj2 7 minutes ago M Charles Bryant Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74 https://t.co/DL3ANMKFAY via @usatoday 8 minutes ago Furman University RT @postandcourier: Former @FurmanU quarterback Sam Wyche, known as a football innovator who coached the Cincinnati Bengals to the 1988 Sup… 12 minutes ago Zachary Thompson RT @mully5150: Former Bengals head coach, Sam Wyche, dead at 74. Rest In Peace, Sam. https://t.co/ZWHwkSs5rS 21 minutes ago Ellen Lynch RT @Enquirer: Paul Daugherty talked to four people about Sam Wyche, and all four conversations included big laughter. Maybe that’s how Sam… 23 minutes ago Enquirer Paul Daugherty talked to four people about Sam Wyche, and all four conversations included big laughter. Maybe that’… https://t.co/C55XOXABPf 25 minutes ago Chip Hilling RT @IUArtifacts: Former #iufb head coach Sam Wyche passed away today. He would coach the Hoosiers during the 1983 season before becoming he… 29 minutes ago