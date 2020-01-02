Global  

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche, who also played quarterback for the team, died on Thursday after a battle with cancer.
News video: Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74 01:09

 Sam Wyche coached the Bengals from 1984 to 1991, including their second and last appearance in the Super Bowl after the 1988 season. He led the Bengals to their most recent playoff win in 1991.

Sam Wyche, boundary-pushing coach of Bengals, dead at 74

Sam Wyche, who pushed the boundaries as an offensive innovator with the Cincinnati Bengals and challenged the NFL’s protocols along the way, has died. He was...
Seattle Times

