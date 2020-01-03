Global  

Bushfire victim slams Scott Morrison for walking away

The Age Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A pregnant Cobargo woman who refused to shake Scott Morrison’s hand says all she wanted was to discuss increased help for fire services.
News video: Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales 01:42

 Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have died since the fires began.

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead [Video]Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting..

Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters [Video]Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (December 24) announced four weeks of paid leave for public servants taking time off to fight fires as volunteers, during his tour to fire-affected..

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison jeered by angry bushfire victims

A firefighter refused to shake Morrison's hand when he visited the town of Cobargo in New South Wales state on Thursday. Video footage showed Morrison tried to...
IndiaTimes

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Great Alpine Road 'Ground Zero'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has visited bushfire-ravaged districts in East Gippsland, where locals gave him a warm welcome.
The Age

Tweets about this

mhug21

Matt Hughes RT @ProfSteveKeen: Bushfire victim slams Scott Morrison for walking away https://t.co/OKKcB71bpL via @smh 2 minutes ago

ProfSteveKeen

Steve Keen Bushfire victim slams Scott Morrison for walking away https://t.co/OKKcB71bpL via @smh 3 minutes ago

bencubby

Ben Cubby RT @Politics_SMHAGE: #bushfire victim slams @ScottMorrisonMP for walking away #auspol https://t.co/Vw64PHltQG 3 minutes ago

yurgen90210

SBRGPerformance Bushfire victim slams Scott Morrison for walking away https://t.co/2xH8U6tNRM 3 minutes ago

Politics_SMHAGE

Federal Politics #bushfire victim slams @ScottMorrisonMP for walking away #auspol https://t.co/Vw64PHltQG 4 minutes ago

MSMWatchdog2013

Not a Canberra Bubbler 🌲🌏🌲 NSW fires: Cobargo woman slams Scott Morrison for walking away https://t.co/duEe5jv8Pv 8 minutes ago

ningbojoe

Ningbojoe RT @Bishop64: Bushfire victim slams Scott Morrison for walking away, always a #coward #auspol https://t.co/rbjCIGUm38 via @smh 10 minutes ago

oldjoeschmo

Father Ted Of course he did, after all, he is #ScottFromMarketing And let's not forget, @scottmorrisonmp required empathy tra… https://t.co/UR64VbZb1u 10 minutes ago

