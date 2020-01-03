Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Iran's Leader names new Quds commander following Gen. Soleimani's assassination

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran's Leader names new Quds commander following Gen. Soleimani's assassinationLeader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force following US assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani. "Following the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16

 Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader [Video]Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader

Team coverage of repercussions from and reaction to preemptive strike that killed Iranian commander Soleimani (1-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:34Published

Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command [Video]Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command

Major-General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. airstrike, was Iran's second most powerful man -- and the chief architect of the countries regional alliances and proxy wars. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Could Iranian commander Gen. Soleimani's killing rebound on Trump?

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) General Qasem Soleimani, the once reclusive head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force who in the past...
Sify

Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S. after an airstrike on an airport in Baghdad...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Iran’s Leader names new Quds commander following Gen. Soleimani’s assassination https://t.co/y9qdTYqncr 10 minutes ago

TheFederal_in

The Federal Esmail Qaani was described by Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei as one of the “most decorated commanders” of the G… https://t.co/HisSmUo9BG 57 minutes ago

Excelsior_PR

Excelsior Strategies @JackPosobiec @MichaelRCaputo Meanwhile, can we all congratulate @paulkrugman on his exciting new job? https://t.co/9tDWHL99ei 1 hour ago

Excelsior_PR

Excelsior Strategies @johncardillo On the plus side, it looks like @paulkrugman is going into an exciting new line of work: https://t.co/9tDWHL99ei 1 hour ago

Excelsior_PR

Excelsior Strategies @paulkrugman How does the @nytimes feel about you moonlighting as the new Quds Force commander? https://t.co/9tDWHL99ei 1 hour ago

bikinimowing

trishalicious RT @Excelsior_PR: Is that @paulkrugman? https://t.co/9tDWHL99ei 2 hours ago

Excelsior_PR

Excelsior Strategies Is that @paulkrugman? https://t.co/9tDWHL99ei 2 hours ago

Cletus1942

Cletus Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing. Iran’s supreme leader named the deputy head of the… https://t.co/QVZIG5o4Mg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.