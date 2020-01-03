'Food fight' or congressional oversight? Appeals court weighs whether to enforce subpoenas issued in impeachment inquiry

Christ Jesus Love JESUS CHRIST IS THE ONLY WAY!!!!! "USA TODAY 'Food fight' or congressional oversight? Appeals court weighs whether… https://t.co/sYkLruIt3g 5 hours ago Dan Nowicki "'Food fight' or congressional oversight? Appeals court weighs whether to enforce subpoenas issued in impeachment i… https://t.co/7JA7d8N92t 6 hours ago Donald Trump Truth 'Food fight' or congressional oversight? Appeals court weighs whether to enforce subpoenas issued in impeac… https://t.co/qHv1yfUcaU 7 hours ago d-rock trot 'Food fight' or congressional oversight? Appeals court weighs whether to enforce subpoenas issued in impeachment in… https://t.co/wQuok7dftP 7 hours ago Update Gaming TIps ‘Food fight’ or congressional oversight? Appeals court weighs whether to enforce subpoenas issued in impeachment in… https://t.co/t0xKSzT5IL 7 hours ago Ben Testa If any govt action is taken that blocks/distorts facts from being discovered, that action is obstruction. The Court… https://t.co/nsUtMxNazJ 7 hours ago David K. Flomo 'Food fight' or congressional oversight? Appeals court weighs whether to enforce subpoenas issued in impeachment in… https://t.co/OCRR8WVItQ 7 hours ago Debbie RT @usatodayDC: Lawyers said President Trump could face more impeachment charges if the House reviews Mueller evidence and a former White H… 8 hours ago