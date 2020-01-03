Global  

'Food fight' or congressional oversight? Appeals court weighs whether to enforce subpoenas issued in impeachment inquiry

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Lawyers said President Trump could face more impeachment charges if the House reviews Mueller evidence and a former White House counsel testifies.
Judge dismisses impeachment suit from ex-White House aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from a former White House official who had challenged a congressional subpoena in the...
Seattle Times


