Valverde set to give Ter Stegen extended break to recover from tendon problems
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde is set to take Marc-Andre Ter Stegen out of the firing line after revealing his goalkeeper has been playing despite a knee injury. Ter Stegen is expected to miss the derby clash at Espanyol on Saturday and next week’s Supercopa de Espana against Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia due to a tendon problem. Valverde said at his pre-match press conference on Friday that the Germany international has...