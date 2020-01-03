Global  

Valverde set to give Ter Stegen extended break to recover from tendon problems

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Valverde set to give Ter Stegen extended break to recover from tendon problemsBarcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde is set to take Marc-Andre Ter Stegen out of the firing line after revealing his goalkeeper has been playing despite a knee injury. Ter Stegen is expected to miss the derby clash at Espanyol on Saturday and next week’s Supercopa de Espana against Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia due to a tendon problem. Valverde said at his pre-match press conference on Friday that the Germany international has...
Ter Stegen out of Espanyol trip and could miss Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to miss the derby with Espanyol and the Supercopa de Espana due to a tendon problem. Head coach Ernesto...
SoccerNews.com

