Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S.-Iran tensions, NFL playoffs, Golden Globes: 5 things to know this weekend

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Hollywood's brightest stars unite at the 2020 Golden Globes, it's win-or-go-home time in the NFL and more things to start your weekend right.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 fun things to do this weekend

5 fun things to do this weekend 02:20

 Oprah, Lady Gaga, Eddie Griffin, and more in town this weekend. Plus, the NFL playoffs and Golden Globes.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend [Video]Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend

The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:09Published

Fun Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend [Video]Fun Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

Some of the events include Ullr Fest and Olde Golden Christmas.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sofia Carson To Attend Golden Globes 2020 This Weekend!

Sofia Carson will be gracing the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards this weekend! The 26-year-old actress and singer revealed that she’d be hosting the...
Just Jared Jr

Headed to Philadelphia to cheer on the Seahawks in the NFL playoffs? Here are some things to remember and see.

The Seahawks are traveling to Philadelphia this weekend to face the Eagles in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Here are a few tips to remember when visiting...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy U.S.-Iran tensions, NFL playoffs, Golden Globes: 5 things to know this weekend https://t.co/6bPnDlnBCs https://t.co/Zfe7D4ILdS 5 minutes ago

grbusinaro

Gerald R. Businaro U.S.-Iran tensions, NFL playoffs, Golden Globes: 5 things to know this weekend https://t.co/mj2osGUyk4 via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.