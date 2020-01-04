U.S.-Iran tensions, NFL playoffs, Golden Globes: 5 things to know this weekend

Sofia Carson will be gracing the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards this weekend! The 26-year-old actress and singer revealed that she’d be hosting the...

Headed to Philadelphia to cheer on the Seahawks in the NFL playoffs? Here are some things to remember and see. The Seahawks are traveling to Philadelphia this weekend to face the Eagles in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Here are a few tips to remember when visiting...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



