NATO suspends training activities in Iraq after Soleimani killing

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
NATO has suspended a training mission in Iraq following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport, an alliance spokesman said on Saturday.
