China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests

WorldNews Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protestsSINGAPORE — China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong liaison office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of often-violent anti-government protests in the city. China’s Ministry of...
News video: Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests 01:23

 HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New Year's Day in a peaceful march that soon turned violent, as reported by the South China Morning...

