Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash: At Least 5 Dead and 60 Injured, Officials Say

NYTimes.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Two tractor-trailers, a tour bus and a passenger vehicle were involved in the accident, which occurred about 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
News video: Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60 00:34

 At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning. Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township. The deadly event involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger...

Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation [Video]Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is reopened in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood after a deadly crash, but the investigation is far from over; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:35Published

NYC Bus Involved In Pennsylvania Crash, 5 Dead [Video]NYC Bus Involved In Pennsylvania Crash, 5 Dead

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the deadly accident in Pennsylvania involving a bus which left from Manhattan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:37Published


Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle Times

Five dead, 60 hurt in Pennsylvania highway crash

At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comCBS NewsSeattle Times

