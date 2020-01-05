Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters

WorldNews Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
California eyes climate bond to prepare for disastersSunday Jan 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM Jan 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM SACRAMENTO, CAlif. (AP) " In a state burdened by billions of dollars in wildfire damage, California lawmakers are hoping for an advance loan before the next climate-fueled catastrophe hits. Lawmakers in the Democratic-dominated state Legislature return to work Monday for the second year of a two-year session. Their to-do list includes a $4.2 billion climate bond, an ambitious proposal to borrow money before they need it to prepare for the types of natural disasters that have plagued the state. The disasters are so destructive they forced the nation's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, to file for bankruptcy last year. The borrowing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters

SACRAMENTO, CAlif. (AP) — In a state burdened by billions of dollars in wildfire damage, California lawmakers are hoping for an advance loan before the next...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Destruction from 15 natural disasters cost $1bn each

Destruction from 15 natural disasters cost $1bn eachParis — At least 15 natural disasters linked to climate change this year caused damage of over $1bn and seven of them cost at least $10bn, UK charity Christian...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZahoriBalmaceda

🦊 Zahorí Balmaceda 🦊 RT @japantimes: California eyes $4.2 billion climate bond to prepare for disasters https://t.co/1bnZsKK3LY 42 seconds ago

LosAngelesPlaza

Los Angeles Plaza California Eyes Climate Bond to Prepare for Disasters - NBC Southern California https://t.co/pKYvjpdAw0 2 minutes ago

japantimes

The Japan Times California eyes $4.2 billion climate bond to prepare for disasters https://t.co/1bnZsKK3LY 3 minutes ago

NewsChiefWeb

News Chief California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters https://t.co/2f6ycBJs12 https://t.co/p5UIcHw8ux 25 minutes ago

Local4News

Local 4 WDIV Detroit California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters https://t.co/PAJVlwDHPs 34 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut California eyes $4.2 billion climate bond to prepare for disasters https://t.co/N2cXxYsqLW https://t.co/zY10CgDnEb 1 hour ago

lapunjabiradio

lapunjabiradio California Eyes Climate Bond to Prepare for Disasters In a state burdened by billions of dollars in wildfire damag… https://t.co/3SrYm2Iw2R 1 hour ago

HispanicNews

HispanicNews.com Hispanic News California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters https://t.co/bMzYrolNcK 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.