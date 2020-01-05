Global  

Tottenham battle to 1-1 FA Cup draw with lower-league Middlesbrough

WorldNews Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Tottenham battle to 1-1 FA Cup draw with lower-league MiddlesbroughTottenham had to come back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at second-tier Middlesbrough in the latest below-par display by Jose Mourinho's side. Your playlist will...
News video: Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future

Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future 01:18

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho anticipates bad news on Harry Kane's injury, while admitting he does not know Christian Eriksen's future.

20191221 DEATH Peters [Video]20191221 DEATH Peters

Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Martin Peters, who scored England's second goal in the 1966 final against West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


The reason Jose Mourinho has named a strong Tottenham team for FA Cup tie vs Middlesbrough

The reason Jose Mourinho has named a strong Tottenham team for FA Cup tie vs MiddlesbroughJose Mourinho has named a strong Tottenham side to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round at the Riverside Stadium with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and...
Football.london

FA Cup: Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur highlights

Watch highlights as Lucas Moura's header ensures Tottenham Hotspur will have an FA Cup third-round replay with Championship side Middlesbrough.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Team TalkSoccerNews.comIndependentCaughtOffsidetalkSPORT

News2019Thfc

Totenham Hostpur News Tottenham battle to 1-1 FA Cup draw with lower-league Middlesbrough https://t.co/eJA1Xjr0eN https://t.co/bIepHJtQ7B 2 hours ago

1NewsSportNZ

1 NEWS - Sport Tottenham battle to 1-1 FA Cup draw with lower-league Middlesbrough https://t.co/SMMxg6mYbI https://t.co/d6hYOjIeWF 2 hours ago

Unsure_But_Sure

henlo without Kane, tottenham will win their next 5 league fixtures and Son will tear it up again. then Kane will “battl… https://t.co/CBE282rYaf 2 days ago

_Joserg47

Jose 🇨🇴 Sooooo we draw against Brighton but now Tottenham and Wolves lost 6 POINTS CLEAR. The battle for 4th place is really depressing 4 days ago

