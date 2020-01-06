Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both walked the Golden Globes red carpet and fans went wild

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both at the Golden Globe Awards show red carpet which ignited fans' interest in a possible reunion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt is 'good friends' with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt is 'good friends' with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston 00:36

 Brad Pitt insisted there would be no awkwardness if he bumped into his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet, as the pair are good friends.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt beats acting 'gods' at Golden Globes [Video]Brad Pitt beats acting 'gods' at Golden Globes

Brad Pitt was shocked to triumph at the Golden Globe Awards against actors who were "like Gods" to him growing up.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published

Red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both walked the Golden Globes red carpet, and fans went wild

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both at the Golden Globe Awards show red carpet which ignited fans' interest in a possible reunion.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.comJust JaredSify

Salma Hayek’s Bombshell Beauty Look Flaunts Her Assets to Raving Fans at Golden Globes' Red Carpet


RIA Nov. Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comSifyE! Online

Tweets about this

EllySeesStuff

Elly ☢️ Reese Witherspoon still doesn't like Brad Pitt for cheating on Jennifer Aniston, I can read her eyeballs. #GoldenGlobes 16 seconds ago

Orxkia

.orokia RT @popnewsandfacts: Brad Pitt tells ET anchor that he is okay with running into Jennifer Aniston and she is a good friend. #GoldenGlobes… 29 seconds ago

Appledust7

lunalightdust 🧬 RT @OriginalFresca: Jennifer Aniston giving an approving smirk while Reese Witherspoon looking disgusted at Brad Pitt’s #GoldenGlobes speec… 33 seconds ago

oliviarose18xx

olivia mcghie RT @etnow: Brad Pitt KNOWS what everyone's thinking, and he's down for a Jennifer Aniston run-in at the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/emWbPbH… 43 seconds ago

fatinggggg

Sophie 🍑 JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT PICTURE TOGETHER PLEASE COME THROUGHHHH 😂😂 #GoldenGIobes 57 seconds ago

fernfieldflower

fern fieldflowers Cant sleep my mind is on overdrive tonight then in the midst of my counting sheep i think do you think Brad Pitt wa… https://t.co/2T1x9NXfew 2 minutes ago

skinmysunshine

skinmysunshine #FBPE RT @michmarkowitz: “But wait. Maybe Jennifer Aniston and brad Pitt will find a way to each other again?” - me on my deathbed 2 minutes ago

RSSNewsHub

RSS News Hub Brad Pitt Joked About His Dating Life At The Golden Globes And Jennifer Aniston's Reaction Was Too Good https://t.co/nfQZ0R7x47 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.