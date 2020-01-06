Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both walked the Golden Globes red carpet, and fans went wild

Elly ☢️ Reese Witherspoon still doesn't like Brad Pitt for cheating on Jennifer Aniston, I can read her eyeballs. #GoldenGlobes 16 seconds ago .orokia RT @popnewsandfacts: Brad Pitt tells ET anchor that he is okay with running into Jennifer Aniston and she is a good friend. #GoldenGlobes… 29 seconds ago lunalightdust 🧬 RT @OriginalFresca: Jennifer Aniston giving an approving smirk while Reese Witherspoon looking disgusted at Brad Pitt’s #GoldenGlobes speec… 33 seconds ago olivia mcghie RT @etnow: Brad Pitt KNOWS what everyone's thinking, and he's down for a Jennifer Aniston run-in at the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/emWbPbH… 43 seconds ago Sophie 🍑 JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT PICTURE TOGETHER PLEASE COME THROUGHHHH 😂😂 #GoldenGIobes 57 seconds ago fern fieldflowers Cant sleep my mind is on overdrive tonight then in the midst of my counting sheep i think do you think Brad Pitt wa… https://t.co/2T1x9NXfew 2 minutes ago skinmysunshine #FBPE RT @michmarkowitz: “But wait. Maybe Jennifer Aniston and brad Pitt will find a way to each other again?” - me on my deathbed 2 minutes ago RSS News Hub Brad Pitt Joked About His Dating Life At The Golden Globes And Jennifer Aniston's Reaction Was Too Good https://t.co/nfQZ0R7x47 3 minutes ago