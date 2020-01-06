Global  

Chain-reaction crash kills five, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A chain-reaction crash involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car killed five people and injured about 60 others on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Pittsburgh early on Sunday, state police said.
News video: 5 Dead, 60 Injured Following Deadly Crash On Pa. Turnpike

5 Dead, 60 Injured Following Deadly Crash On Pa. Turnpike 02:19

 Five people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a chain reaction crash involving a bus, three tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle on the Turnpike; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation [Video]Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is reopened in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood after a deadly crash, but the investigation is far from over; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60 [Video]Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning. Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount..

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pa. Turnpike crash

At least five people were killed and dozens were injured in a crash early Sunday involving multiple vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a transportation...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters •CBS News •New Zealand Herald

Multiple dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Multiple people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania,...
Seattle Times

