Chain-reaction crash kills five, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Monday, 6 January 2020 () A chain-reaction crash involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car killed five people and injured about 60 others on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Pittsburgh early on Sunday, state police said.
