EU's Borrell regrets Iran's step back from nuclear deal

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he regretted Iran's latest announcement to step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.
News video: Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments 00:56

 Iran has been gradually reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018.

