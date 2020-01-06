9-year-old among 5 killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that injured 60

At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning. Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township. The deadly event involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger...
Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger... Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today •USATODAY.com •New Zealand Herald
