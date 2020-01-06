Global  

9-year-old among 5 killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that injured 60

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened outside Pittsburgh as federal investigators combed the area for clues to a wreck that killed 5 and injured 60.
News video: Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60 00:34

 At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning. Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township. The deadly event involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger...

Latest On Deadly PA Bus Crash [Video]Latest On Deadly PA Bus Crash

Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including three people from New York.

Cincinnati-bound bus involved in PA crash [Video]Cincinnati-bound bus involved in PA crash

A bus heading to Cincinnati from Pennsylvania was involved in a weekend crash that caused the deaths of five people on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
Five dead, 60 hurt in Pennsylvania highway crash

At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger...
