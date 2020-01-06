Global  

Michael Avenatti fails to narrow Nike indictment; U.S. judge cites Cosby case

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Michael Avenatti's bid to dismiss two of the three counts in an indictment accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc by threatening to reveal its alleged improper payments to college basketball recruits.
