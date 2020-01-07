Global  

US denies Iran's Zarif a visa to attend UN: US official

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
US denies Iran's Zarif a visa to attend UN: US officialThe United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a US official said. Monday's comments by the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, came as tensions escalate between the two countries after the United States killed Iran's most prominent military commander,...
