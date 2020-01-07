Global  

Feds recommend prison sentence of up to six months for ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Feds recommend up to six months in prison for ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying about dealings with the Russian ambassador.
News video: DOJ Recommends Jail Time For Ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn

DOJ Recommends Jail Time For Ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn 01:22

 The DOJ recommended that Flynn receive up to six months because &quot;the sentence should also deter others from lying to the government.&quot;

Prosecutors Recommend Up To 6 Months In Prison For Michael Flynn [Video]Prosecutors Recommend Up To 6 Months In Prison For Michael Flynn

Prosecutors recommend up to 6 months in prison for Michael Flynn.

President Trump has third breach of security in 12 months [Video]President Trump has third breach of security in 12 months

Roughly 90 minutes before taking off former Marine Brand Magnan drove up to roadblocks and identification checkpoints.

Prosecutors say former Trump adviser Flynn should face up to six months in prison

U.S. federal prosecutors asked a judge Tuesday to sentence President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to up to six months in...
Iran tensions and impeachment dominate Washington

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton says he will testify in a Senate impeachment trial if he is subpoenaed. Meanwhile, tensions are high as Iran...
CBS News

