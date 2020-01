Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered a titanic wave of star-forming gases practically right under our noses in the Milky Way. Harvard University scientists reported Tuesday that this massive structure has been hiding out in the Milky Way galaxy’s spiral arm closest to Earth. The researchers were building a 3-D map of our […] 👓 View full article