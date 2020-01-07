Global  

Rep. Duncan Hunter will resign from Congress, effective Jan. 13

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Hunter was indicted on 60 counts of campaign finance violations by federal prosecutors in Aug. 2018 and pleaded guilty to a single charge in December.
