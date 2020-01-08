Global  

Iran launches missiles on Iraq base housing US troops

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
BAGHDAD: Iran on Wednesday launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where US forces are based, threatening "more crushing responses" if Washington carried out further strikes, Iranian state media said.
News video: Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq 01:39

 Ten rockets have reportedly hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning. Iran has claimed credit for the rocket launches.

Iran TV footage of missiles taking off [Video]Iran TV footage of missiles taking off

Iran attacks air base housing US troops in Iraq

Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base [Video]Iran TV shows missiles fired at Iraqi air base

ran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday (January 7), adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least..

News24.com | Missiles hit Green Zone and Iraq base housing US troops: security sources

Two rockets Saturday hit Iraq's Al-Balad air base, where US troops are stationed, while two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing the...
News24

US base in Iraq 'under missile attack': reports

Iran state TV says Tehran launches "tens" of surface-to- surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.comPolitico

RFtheQuiet

R. Fluhr RT @NBCNews: LIVE: @NBCNews Special Report: Iran launches ballistic missiles attack on Iraqi bases that house US troops. https://t.co/4SZgK… 3 seconds ago

extapdancer

"If the Shoe Fits, Make Lemonade" RT @howroute: BREAKING NEWS: Iran launches dozens of ballistic missiles at U.S. Air Base in Iraq in response to Trump’s assassination of So… 4 seconds ago

KimBarsumo

kim. RT @rapplerdotcom: JUST IN: Iran launches missiles on Iraq base housing US troops: state TV. | via @AFP Story to follow on https://t.co/z… 4 seconds ago

Whitestar111

Fuller Horton RT @GMA: LATEST: Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities, according to a U.S. officia… 5 seconds ago

UUdogan

Mr D 🌐 RT @ABC: BREAKING: Pentagon confirms "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq… 6 seconds ago

PressRefuse

RefuseFascismPress RT @jwcglaser: Now that Iran has retaliated, if Trump follows through on this threat, try not to forget that it is America that is the aggr… 6 seconds ago

Fireflly16

Nancy Dillon RT @kimmi_chelle: Saber rattling, Iran tries to see how far they can go, and how Trump will handle it! Iran launches 'more than a dozen' m… 8 seconds ago

ninab0rges

💛 RT @ABC7Chicago: PRAYERS FOR OUR TROOPS: Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials https://t.co/PvdG1pZsFx http… 8 seconds ago

