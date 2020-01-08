Global  

Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says missile attacks 'first step': TV

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran's missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq was the first step and Tehran will not spare American troops, Iranian state TV quoted a Revolutionary Guards commander as saying on Wednesday.
News video: Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial

Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial 00:30

 Iran's Revolutionary Guards Wednesday (January 8) announced the attacks on US bases in Iraq at the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force.

