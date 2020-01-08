Global  

Nicki Minaj's Madame Tussauds wax figure has fans confused: 'Does Google not exist?'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj's wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Germany and fans weren't too pleased with it. It was first debuted in 2015 in Las Vegas.
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicki Minaj’s wax figure looks nothing like her

Nicki Minaj’s wax figure looks nothing like her 00:49

 Wax-saster! 😱Twitter thinks Nicki Minaj’s wax figure looks like 🗑

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015 [Video]Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015

Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015. Social media users called out the stark differences between Minaj and the 'Anaconda'-inspired wax figure after it was unveiled at the Madame..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Fans not impressed by Nicki Minaj wax figure [Video]Fans not impressed by Nicki Minaj wax figure

Nicki Minaj fans have lambasted museum bosses at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany for botching their new wax figure of the rapper.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Unveiled In Germany & Well, It Isn't Pretty

The Barbz are pissed.
HipHopDX

Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure Doesn't Look Much Like Her!

A wax figure of Nicki Minaj was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin on Tuesday (January 7) in Berlin, Germany, and it has some fans scratching their heads! The...
Just Jared

