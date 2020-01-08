Canada's Trudeau says will ensure 'thorough investigation' of plane crash in Iran
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach out to international partners to ensure that the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, is thoroughly investigated.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said 138 of the passengers on a Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran killing all on board were connecting to Canada and offered his deepest condolences..
