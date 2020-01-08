Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Canada's Trudeau says will ensure 'thorough investigation' of plane crash in Iran

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach out to international partners to ensure that the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, is thoroughly investigated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran 01:26

 A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM [Video]Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said 138 of the passengers on a Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran killing all on board were connecting to Canada and offered his deepest condolences..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trudeau says plane crash in Iran that killed 63 Canadians will be 'thoroughly investigated'

Canada is offering to help with the investigation into the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that killed everyone aboard, including reports of 63...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV NewsNYTimes.comNPR

Trudeau: Canadians deserve answers on plane crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday vowed his government will get answers after a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed, killing at least 63 Canadians,...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.