SHOCKING: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux split because of her eating habits?

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
SHOCKING: Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux split because of her eating habits?Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux shocked Hollywood when they parted ways from each other in February 2018, but the reason behind their split remains a mystery. From what it seems, there were a couple of things that caused a rift between Jennifer and Justin, one of them being her ‘annoying’ eating habits. The actress who is keen on the way she looks, puts a lot of efforts into her health and fitness and ever...
News video: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have 'nothing romantic' going on

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have 'nothing romantic' going on 00:45

 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are just really good friends - despite their previous marriage.

Brad Pitt is 'good friends' with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston [Video]Brad Pitt is 'good friends' with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt insisted there would be no awkwardness if he bumped into his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet, as the pair are good friends.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Trending: Selena Gomez spends Christmas signing albums, Evan Rachel Wood blasts Cats in expletive-filled review and Jennifer Ani [Video]Trending: Selena Gomez spends Christmas signing albums, Evan Rachel Wood blasts Cats in expletive-filled review and Jennifer Ani

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Selena Gomez spends Christmas signing albums for fans, Evan Rachel Wood blasts Cats in expletive-filled review and Jennifer Aniston shares..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Is There Anything Going On Between Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt?

Some fans want to believe there is something going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston – here’s the truth – TMZ Here’s what happened to Joey...
Just Jared

Jennifer Aniston celebrates New Year with close friends in Mexico

American star Jennifer Aniston spent New Year in Mexico with close friends Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel. According to People magazine, Jennifer, Jimmy and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

