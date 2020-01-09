Global  

McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The standoff over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial deepened as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there will be “no haggling” with Democrats as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demands for more details and witnesses. McConnell’s Senate majority has the leverage Republicans need to launch Trump’s trial toward swift acquittal of the charges, […]
News video: McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows 01:16

 Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules.

Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment impasse deepens as McConnell rejects Pelosi's bid to shape trial: ‘Their turn is over’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking from the chamber’s floor Friday, rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to shape a pending...
FOXNews.com

Ralph Nader: Letter To Mitch McConnell And Nancy Pelosi

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi I, together with Constitutional Law scholars Louis...
Eurasia Review


