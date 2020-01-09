McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The standoff over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial deepened as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there will be “no haggling” with Democrats as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demands for more details and witnesses. McConnell’s Senate majority has the leverage Republicans need to launch Trump’s trial toward swift acquittal of the charges, […] 👓 View full article

