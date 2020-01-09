McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The standoff over President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial deepened as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there will be “no haggling” with Democrats as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demands for more details and witnesses. McConnell’s Senate majority has the leverage Republicans need to launch Trump’s trial toward swift acquittal of the charges, […]
Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules.
U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that..
