JNU students stopped by police as they try to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

Hindu Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
JNU students tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday protesting the violence on university campus, but were stopped by police. The
News video: JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted

JNU students demand VC's ouster; protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan halted 02:03

 JNU students marched towards Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday and were later stopped by the police. Several students were detained and the police tried to disperse the crowd marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus [Video]New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus

Up to 30 students, teachers wounded after a mob of about 50 attacked elite university in New Delhi.

JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus [Video]JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus

JNU students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack inside campus

JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, detained

The police also resorted to baton charge to control the mob who tried to block the traffic at Janpath
JNU students stopped by police as they try to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan; detained


