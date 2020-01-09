Global  

World Bank trims 2020 growth forecast amid slow trade recovery

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
World Bank trims 2020 growth forecast amid slow trade recoveryThe World Bank on Wednesday trimmed its global growth forecasts slightly for 2019 and 2020 due to a slower-than-expected recovery in trade and investment despite cooler trade tensions between the United States and China. The multilateral development bank said 2019 marked the weakest economic expansion since the global financial crisis a decade ago, and 2020, while a slight improvement, remained vulnerable to uncertainties over trade and geopolitical tensions. In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank shaved 0.2 percentage point off of growth for both years, with the 2019...
