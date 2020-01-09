Global  

McConnell says U.S. Senate to move forward unless House sends impeachment articles

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
McConnell says U.S. Senate to move forward unless House sends impeachment articlesThe U.S. Senate will move forward with its own legislative agenda next week, unless it receives articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.
Pelosi, Under Pressure to Send Impeachment to Senate, Declines Again

The Democratic speaker of the House said she would send the impeachment articles to the Senate “when I’m ready — and that will probably be soon.”
Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will "soon'' transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential...
