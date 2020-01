STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five who is presumed dead posted $6 million bail Thursday on charges he murdered her. Fotis Dulos did not speak to reporters as he left court in Stamford, Connecticut. He got into into an SUV to return to his Farmington house, where […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Estranged Husband Of Missing Jennifer Dulos In Court For New Civil Trial Fotis Dulos, the husband of a New Canaan woman who has been missing since May 24, is being sued for almost $2.5 million by his mother-in-law, Gloria Farber. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27Published on December 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Missing mom case spouse held on $6 million bail Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut missing mother of five has been ordered detained on $6 million bail on new murder and kidnapping charges....

USATODAY.com 1 day ago



Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom arrested, charged with murder Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut mother of five who went missing in May after dropping her children off at school, has been arrested and...

FOXNews.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this